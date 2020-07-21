Advertisement

BI-LO and other stores under parent company to require masks

(Source: BI-LO)
(Source: BI-LO)(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Southeastern Grocers, the home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, will now require the use of masks in all stores of customers.

In a statement, a director for the company says:

“At Southeastern Grocers, we put people at the center of each and every decision we make for our stores. Our decisions have always been shaped by listening to our people and our communities.

As we have navigated through the complexities and challenges of the pandemic, we have progressively shaped our operations and are continuing to update our policies to best protect all those who depend upon us. This unprecedented period requires a willingness to be adaptable and flexible to ever-changing circumstances, and we will continue to adjust as needed over time. 

The majority of our stores are under either a local or state government mandate, and given the continued rise of positive COVID cases in our communities across the Southeast, beginning Monday, July 27, we will be requiring masks to be worn by customers to help reduce the spread of the disease. Our communities count on us, and we are counting on our customers to show kindness as we go through these challenging times together.

We believe that the enforcement should be placed upon our state and federally elected officials, and we will continue to work with our peers in the retail industry to advocate for this sensible mandate to be passed into law to remove the burden from employers and their heroic frontline.”

