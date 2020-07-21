Advertisement

Battle over mask mandate goes before judge today

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the state of Georgia versus Atlanta city leaders.

The legal battle between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is heading to court this morning.

A Fulton County judge is set to hear arguments starting at 11 am.

The governor filed a lawsuit last week against Bottoms and members of the City Council over the mandate for people to wear masks in public in Atlanta as a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He wants to stop the mandate and recommendations to rollback the reopening of businesses.

Kemp is arguing that local governments cannot issue orders more or less restrictive than his own.

Other cities in Georgia, including Augusta, Savannah and Athens, still have mask mandates in place.

Bottoms says she feels like the state’s capital city is being singled out:

“There were other cities in our state who instituted mask mandates, and he did not push back against them. I don’t know if it’s because perhaps they were led by men, or if it’s perhaps because of the demographic in the city of Atlanta. I don’t know what the answers are, but what I do know is that the science is on our side.”

The arguments today before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kelly Ellerbe are for an emergency request by Kemp to stop Atlanta from enforcing the mandate while a lawsuit on the issue is pending.

Because of “the current public health crisis” the hearing will be held by videoconference, Ellerbe’s order says.

The mayor took to Twitter on Sunday about an emergency injunction requested by Kemp to restrain her from talking to the media press about her city’s mandate that people wear masks in public.

Kemp says he filed the injunction to stop what he says is conflicting messages about what the public and businesses should and should not do when it comes to wearing a mask.

