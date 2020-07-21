AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule tests positive for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The man who has largely become the public face of COVID-19 information in the CSRA has tested positive for the virus.

AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule came back with a positive COVID-19 test he said in a letter to fellow hospital employees.

“While I don’t know how I contracted the virus, I would encourage you all to remain cautious, wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance. I began working from home and completely limiting contact with others on July 20 in keeping with prescribed isolation measures,” Coule said.

Coule, the hospital’s chief medical officer, has been out in front as the virus began to put its talons in the CSRA. He has appeared on News 12 and NBC 26 dozens of times to discuss issues related to coronavirus and also how the community to help to maintain its spread.

In the meantime, Coule says he’ll be quarantined for the next two weeks.

“I can’t reemphasize enough the need to be vigilant in following public health guidance including wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands,” Coule said. “The virus can impact any one of us, and as we seek to provide care continuity for the patients who desperately need us, it’s important that we keep ourselves safe.”

