Annual crackdown on speeding begins in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies across the South have kicked off an annual operation to crack down on speeding.

More officers will be on the roads all week in both Georgia and South Carolina as part of Operation Southern Shield.

Preliminary data from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows Southern Shield has saved lives in the state in the past three years, according to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. When the campaign was held July 15-21 last year, the number of traffic deaths in Georgia was 29 percent lower in the final two weeks of the month compared to the first two. Seventy people were killed in traffic crashes from July 1-14 and 50 from July 15-29, according to state statistics.

According to federal statistics, speeding has been a factor in almost one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities in the past 20 years, the highway safety office reported. In 2018, speeding killed 9,718 people nationwide.

