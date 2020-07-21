Aiken County school board again will discuss reopening plans

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County school board will meet again tonight to review plans to reopen campuses for students in the fall.

The board last week voted and approved a four-phase plan for students to start the school year with a hybrid schedule — with some attending classes on campus and some learning at home.

But officials are back to square one after Gov. Henry McMaster said he wants the option of in-person learning five days a week in classrooms, which were closed for much of last school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

We’ll let you know what happens.

