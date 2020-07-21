Aiken County could give McMaster a 5-day school week, but will parents choose it?

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County thought they were in the clear after passing their back to school plan last week. However, they’re back to work yet again to address Gov. Henry McMaster’s five-day school week option.

“Parents need to have their choice. They need to say to their districts whether they want their children to go in class five days a week or whether they want a virtual education,” McMaster said during a news conference last week.

That comment had the Aiken County School Board reviewing their latest plan. They could offer elementary school students a traditional five-day a week schedule like the governor would hope.

However, just like in their original plan, middle and high schoolers return to school depends on the spread of the virus.

“It’s just kind of up in the air in terms of, are our kids safe? Is it safe for them to go back to school? And I think a lot of parents are kind of in that same boat too,” Aiken County mom Brandy Mitchell said.

The school board isn’t the only group of people with decisions to make. After their plan release, parents still need to decide if they’ll even opt for online learning for their kids.

“I think parents are just really confused right now, or they just want to do what’s best for their child.”

And that’s what state Superintendent Molly Spearman’s office says she wants as well. Her team will only approve district plans that keep student’s safety as number one.

“But for me, I’m going to what’s best for my family and that’s going to put my child in an environment which I feel is a little bit more controlled and smaller,” Mitchell said.

News 12 reached out to Aiken County about what we can expect to hear about tonight’s meeting. They say McMaster’s comments will be the main point of discussion. It’ll be a lot to go over, especially since parents only have until tomorrow to decide if they’re opting for a fully online option.

