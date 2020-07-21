Advertisement

Advance voting for runoff begins in Richmond County

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In-person advance voting is underway for the Aug. 11 primary runoff election in Richmond County.

Here’s the schedule of locations:

Augusta Municipal Building Beazley Room, 535 Telfair St., Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20-24 and July 27-31, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 3-7. A total of 45 voters took advantage of the opening day of in-person voting on Monday.

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 3-7.

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 3-7.

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 3-7.

For in person voting, a photo ID is required, and voters are asked to wear a clean face covering. Voting in person will likely take longer due to social distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each facility. Officials encourage all voters to vote by mail. If you choose to cancel your mail in absentee ballot, bring it with you to the polls.

MORE | Mask Up Augusta: City leaders launch push for Georgians to wear masks

