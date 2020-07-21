Advertisement

7 inmates at Richmond County jail test positive; 22 quarantined

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several inmates at a Richmond County jail have tested positive for coronavirus, and 22 have been quarantined, authorities said Tuesday.

Last week, inmates in one section of the Charles B. Webster Detention Center complained of flu-like symptoms.

As a result, nine inmates were tested for COVID-19, and results Tuesday revealed seven of those inmates tested positive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The entire pod of 22 inmates has been quarantined from the general population and those infected are being monitored and treated within the facility.

At this time, all cases remain mild, the sheriff’s agency reported.

MORE | AU Health’s Dr. Phillip Coule tests positive for COVID-19

Efforts are being made to identify the source of the infection and to conduct a second round of testing within the facility, the agency said.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree and his staff continue to monitor developments of COVID-19 and are closely following the recommendations made by the state, county health department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency said.

The agency will continue to screen all inmates when they enter the detention center and tests will be administered if signs or symptoms develop.

Roundtree’s first priority is the health and safety of everyone, the agency said.

The sheriff himself is a survivor of the virus, having tested positive for it in May.

