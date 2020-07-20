Advertisement

What will the end of the pandemic look like for the CSRA?

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With coronavirus cases surging a second time around, many people are wondering: When, or even if, will life get back to normal?

As restrictions loosened up, COVID-19 cases continued to increase.

Masks have become an everyday sight, and experts say we won't be able to leave the house without them anytime soon.

Health officials say as long as the virus continues to spread, the urgency to wear masks and remain socially distant will, too.

Take a look at the COVID-19 case curve for local counties with the News 12 COVID-19 tracker below. Use the drop-down list to choose the county you want to see.

Experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there are a few indicators that would signal recovery from the pandemic.

First, we must see positive case numbers consistently lowering for a 14-day period, followed by a decrease in the mortality rate and emerging antibody testing.

Dr. Tarek Patel is a local infectious disease expert, and he says right now, there is no exact timeline to get back to normal.

“This is the second wave, which is really big compared to the first wave because we were in the lockdown. Our death rate was higher in the lockdown, but the cases were low,” Patel said. “Now our cases have gone up, but the death rate has gone down.”

He says for now, social distancing, mask wearing contact tracing and rapid testing all need to continue, and grow, before we can get back to any sort of “normal.”

COVID-19 case at soup kitchen won’t stop meal distribution
Lung damage just a part of COVID-19 aftermath, CSRA patient says
Mask mandates take effect on both sides of the river, but in different ways

