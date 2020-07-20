Vice president to visit South Carolina on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will travel to Columbia.

At the University of South Carolina, the Pences will meet with Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, to discuss efforts to combat COVID-19.

Afterward, the Pences will host a discussion on safely reopening schools.

Later, they will travel to Charleston, where the vice president will deliver remarks at an event for Nancy Mace.

Later that evening, the Pences will return to Washington, D.C.

