Charges filed over deadly ATV crash in Appling

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The driver of an ATV has been charged with vehicular homicide after crash Saturday that killed a passenger.

Morgan Shea, 20, of Marietta, died after the all-terrain vehicle accident that was reported around 9:51 p.m. Saturday. She was pronounced dead Sunday.

Charges have been filed against Joseph Bentley DeVore, 20, of Appling, over the ATV crash, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened as the 2016 two-seat Can-Am ATV was traveling south on Morris Callaway Road in Appling. For unknown reasons, the ATV exited the roadway onto the west shoulder and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to spin in a countercklockwise direction and re-enter the roadway, according to deputies. The driver tried to countersteer, causing the vehicle to spin in a clockwise direction and overturn, according to deputies. The driver and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle before it came to a rest facing north on the road.

The driver was at fault, deputies wrote.

Authorities said DeVore is charged with:

• Failure to maintain lane 40-6-48

• Reckless driving 40-6-390

• DUI less safe 40-6-391(a)(1)

• Driving while license suspended 40-5-121

• Vehicle homicide first degree 40-6-393

• Open container 40-5-253

The accident was one of two deadly ones over the weekend in Columbia County.

The Columbia County Coroner’s Office reported that 20-year-old Dashaun Solomon, of Grovetown, was fatally struck by a train on Saturday. It happened as Solomon was walking alongside the railroad tracks about a mile east of Katherine Street, authorities said. The train conductor saw him and tried to stop, but Solomon was hit.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.