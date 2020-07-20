Advertisement

Charges filed over deadly ATV crash in Appling

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The driver of an ATV has been charged with vehicular homicide after crash Saturday that killed a passenger.

Morgan Shea, 20, of Marietta, died after the all-terrain vehicle accident that was reported around 9:51 p.m. Saturday. She was pronounced dead Sunday.

Charges have been filed against Joseph Bentley DeVore, 20, of Appling, over the ATV crash, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened as the 2016 two-seat Can-Am ATV was traveling south on Morris Callaway Road in Appling. For unknown reasons, the ATV exited the roadway onto the west shoulder and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to spin in a countercklockwise direction and re-enter the roadway, according to deputies. The driver tried to countersteer, causing the vehicle to spin in a clockwise direction and overturn, according to deputies. The driver and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle before it came to a rest facing north on the road.

The driver was at fault, deputies wrote.

Authorities said DeVore is charged with:

• Failure to maintain lane 40-6-48

• Reckless driving 40-6-390

• DUI less safe 40-6-391(a)(1)

• Driving while license suspended 40-5-121

• Vehicle homicide first degree 40-6-393

• Open container 40-5-253

The accident was one of two deadly ones over the weekend in Columbia County.

The Columbia County Coroner’s Office reported that 20-year-old Dashaun Solomon, of Grovetown, was fatally struck by a train on Saturday. It happened as Solomon was walking alongside the railroad tracks about a mile east of Katherine Street, authorities said. The train conductor saw him and tried to stop, but Solomon was hit.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Battle over Atlanta mask mandate goes before judge Tuesday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A legal battle continues to brew between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Drivers can expect overnight I-20 lane closures around state line

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The large-scale rebuild of the Georgia state line bridges and accompanying widening efforts continue this week on Interstate 20, meaning nightly lane closures.

News

Here's a drone's eye view of I-20 roadwork progress

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bridgework and Interstate 20 widening work continues at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. Here's a look at the progress.

News

Vice president to visit South Carolina on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will travel to South Carolina, where they will visit Columbia and Charleston.

News

Cooling center opens in Augusta during heat wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
As the heat index soars over 100 degrees this week, there’s a cooling center open in Augusta where residents can get out of the heat if their homes lack adequate cooling equipment.

Latest News

News

See how local seniors are celebrating their graduations

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here's a look at how drive-thru high school graduations got underway in Richmond County.

News

Learn about new education grants in South Carolina

Updated: 1 hours ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced a program funded through CARES Act money.

News

Here are the details on 2 fatal accidents in Columbia County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Separate accidents in Columbia County claimed the lives of two victims, both 20 years old.

News

Train fatally strikes 20-year-old Grovetown resident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 20-year-old from Grovetown died after he was struck by a train Saturday, according to authorities.

News

McMaster to use $32M in education relief funds for school-choice grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
This morning, Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new grant for low-income families that can be used to cover private school tuition.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.