Train fatally strikes 20-year-old Grovetown resident

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 20-year-old from Grovetown died after he was struck by a train Saturday, according to authorities.

The Columbia County Coroner’s Office reported that it happened as Dashaun Solomon was walking alongside the railroad tracks about a mile east of Katherine Street, authorities said.

The train conductor saw him and tried to stop, but Solomon was hit.

The accident was one of two fatal ones over the weekend in Columbia County.

Morgan Shea, 20, of Marietta, died after an all-terrain vehicle accident on Saturday evening in Appling. Charges have been filed against the driver of the ATV.

