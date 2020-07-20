New this morning: Reward increased in search for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sunshine Care assisted living facility in Lincolnton has increased the reward it’s offering for help finding a man who walked away from the center and remains missing.

There have been at least two positive sightings in Augusta — more than an hour’s drive away — of 66-year-old Joseph Talbert, who’s been the subject of a search by authorities as well as community volunteers and friends.

Talbert on July 10 walked away from the assisted living facility. There’s been concern for him considering the hot weather and the fact that he reportedly suffers dementia and has one arm drawn up against his chest following a stroke.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Jim Wallen said there were two sightings of Talbert last week in the Bobby Jones Expressway/Windsor Spring Road area of Augusta.

Anyone who sees Talbert is urged to call 706-359-4118.

The assisted living facility is offering $1,000 for information that leads to finding him, an increase from the $500 it had previously offered.

