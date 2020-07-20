Rahm’s wild day ends with Memorial win and No. 1 ranking

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jon Rahm is No. 1 in the world with his victory in the Memorial on a Sunday with far more drama than he would have liked. Rahm had an eight-shot lead at the turn. It was down to three shots with three holes to play.

And then the Spaniard holed a flop shop from behind the 16th green that would have made Spanish idol Seve Ballesteros proud.

It gave him a birdie, which later was changed to a bogey because it was deemed he slightly moved the ball before the shot. It didn’t affect the outcome. He won by three.

