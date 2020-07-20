Advertisement

Plant Vogtle confirms 116 active COVID-19 cases

(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials confirm as of Friday, July 17, there are currently 116 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Vogtle 3&4 site.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA]

Plant Vogtle officials said in a statement:

“Site leadership will continue to closely monitor conditions using the data available and will draw on the expertise of health officials, including the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the medical professionals providing guidance specifically for our Vogtle 3&4 team.

The proactive measures we’ve implemented throughout this pandemic to limit the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of our workforce will continue and evolve based on any new information and guidelines.”

