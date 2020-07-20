Advertisement

Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats have selected state Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the state party, to replace Rep. John Lewis on the ballot in November.

The executive committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia voted overwhelmingly on Monday for Williams to take Lewis’ spot on the ballot for the Atlanta-area 5th Congressional District after the longtime congressman and civil rights leader’s death last week.

Williams, 41, was chosen from a list of five finalists as the group works to quickly fill the spot in accordance with state law. She is nearly assured of winning in November in the heavily Democratic district.

The state party said it received 131 applications for the spot. The group was the narrowed down to five finalists, who spoke before the committee of senior state party officials.

Williams beat out state Rep. Park Cannon, Georgia NAACP President James Woodall, Atlanta city councilman Andre Dickens and Robert Franklin, former president of Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Williams has served in the state Senate since 2017 and is the current chair of state Democratic Party. She will face Republican Angela Stanton-King in November. Stanton-King is a reality TV personality and was pardoned earlier this year by President Donald Trump for her role in a stolen car ring, after serving six months of home confinement in 2007.

Lewis won more than 84% of the vote when he last faced a Republican opponent in the district in 2016.

The seat will remain empty until Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp schedules a special election. The Republican governor has given no indication when he will hold an election with just over six months left in Lewis' term.

Lewis, 80, died Friday, several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. Funeral plans have not been announced. Kemp declared flags in Georgia will be at half-staff until sunset of the day of Lewis’ funeral.

Hundreds of people came to a giant mural of Lewis near his downtown Atlanta home Sunday to pay their respects.

Flowers, balloons, photos, candles and cards piled up at the base of the building where “HERO” was written above the painting of Lewis speaking.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force briefings are back with Trump at the helm

Updated: moments ago
Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

News

Battle over Atlanta mask mandate goes before judge Tuesday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A legal battle continues to brew between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Man who inspired ‘White Boy Rick’ released from custody

Updated: 36 minutes ago
A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an FBI informant inspired the movie “White Boy Rick” was released from custody Monday in Florida, his first steps of freedom since he was a teenager.

News

Drivers can expect overnight I-20 lane closures around state line

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The large-scale rebuild of the Georgia state line bridges and accompanying widening efforts continue this week on Interstate 20, meaning nightly lane closures.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National Politics

Trump: White House coronavirus briefings are returning

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump said coronavirus briefings from the White House are returning this week.

News

Here's a drone's eye view of I-20 roadwork progress

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bridgework and Interstate 20 widening work continues at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. Here's a look at the progress.

National

Man found dead may be linked to shooting at NJ federal judge’s house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Investigators are examining a possible connection between the shooting and the body of a man found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Sullivan County, New York, a law enforcement official said.

News

Vice president to visit South Carolina on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will travel to South Carolina, where they will visit Columbia and Charleston.