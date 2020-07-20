McMaster to use $32M in education relief funds for school-choice grants

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning, Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new grant for low-income families that can be used to cover private school tuition.

He made that announcement in Greenville, and the funding is CARES Act money from the federal government.

It will help students and their families pay for tuition to attend private schools.

According to the governor, he's using $32 million from his governor's emergency education relief fund.

The education grants are for students in kingergarten through 12th grade. It can cover tuition and other fees including transportation at eligible South Carolina independent schools.

The grants can go up to $6,500 per student.

McMaster says he wants to help families struggling right now because of the pandemic.

“Because of the coronavirus, there are a lot of who have been going and want to go to these schools who can’t afford it. There are families working two or three jobs in order to send their children to school,” McMaster said at a news conference.

These are one-time grants. The governor says officials are in the process of setting up a management system to pick who gets these grants.

