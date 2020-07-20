Here’s an update on shooting by trooper in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting over the weekend in Orangeburg County was the 25th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the second this year involving a state trooper of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Saturday night’s incident that sent a man to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the agency confirmed this morning.

Officials say a state trooper pulled over Brandon Skyy Miller, 36, on U.S. 176 around 8:17 p.m. They say Miller initially stopped, but sped off once the trooper got out of his car.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety then says after a short chase, Miller went into a neighbor’s yard where he crashed the car. They say he then got out with a gun. That’s when they say the trooper started firing his own gun, hitting Miller.

Miller was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The South Carolina Highway Patrol has charged him with driving under the influence second offense, driving under suspension third offense and failure to stop for a blue light and siren. Any further charges would be brought by SLED.

After being released from the hospital on Sunday, Miller was transported to Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center.

The trooper was not injured in the incident.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave while SLED investigates, which is standard agency protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

In confirming its investigation today, SLED said in a statement:

SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident. When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED investigators will attempt to conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter, including the involved officers and the individual in question. Further, SLED will attempt to collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed. Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

