GHSA pushes back football season by 2 weeks, other fall sports start on time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Georgia High School Association Board of Trustees met this afternoon. What was supposed to be a discussion turned into a vote above the executive committee regarding the start of fall sports, with the outcome being somewhat surprising.

Georgia had been a national leader when it came to getting workouts resumed and setting the stage for a full season that was going to start on time. The board of trustees decided otherwise, but only for football. The high school football season in Georgia for GHSA member schools will be pushed back by two weeks with games starting on September 4th. Practice will still begin on July 27th and teams can begin using pads on August first. They will still have a 10 game season and a full 5 rounds of playoffs. That timeline puts state championships for football in late December.

Only football is being pushed back. The other fall sports for GHSA member schools will begin on time. There are still some questions about how to handle eligibility for schools that are all doing virtual learning and all of the other details that go into planning for any season during this pandemic. But one thing is certain: there is an official start date and know what the schedule should look like.

