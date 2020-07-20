Advertisement

Freeman prayed ‘Please don’t take me’ during COVID-19 fight

(WTVG)
By Charles Odum
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is grateful to be back with the team. He tested positive for the coronavirus at the start of summer camp.

He says he had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees early in his battle with the disease and prayed “Please don’t take me.”

Freeman says he has had nine consecutive days without symptoms, which also included body aches, chills and a temporary loss of his senses of taste and smell.

He says he lost only one pound and didn’t lose any strength but is “pushing the envelope” to be ready for the opener Friday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Canada won’t let Blue Jays play in Toronto

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Canadian government has turned down the Blue Jays’ request for an exemption to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

NFL tells teams training camps will open on time

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Rob Maaddi
The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time.

Sports

Chambers inks with Tennessee Wesleyan

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Kohl Chambers put pen to paper earlier this afternoon, signing with the Bulldogs at Tennessee Wesleyan University

Sports

Finau, Palmer share early lead at Memorial

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
|
By Doug Ferguson
Tony Finau is taking momentum from last week into the Memorial. He spent last week away from the PGA Tour, but while home in Utah, Finau shot a 59 at Victory Ranch.

Latest News

Sports

Muse Named to John Mackey Watch List

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT
|
By South Carolina Gamecocks
University of South Carolina senior tight end Nick Muse has been named to the 2020 John Mackey Award preseason watch list, the Friends of John Mackey announced today.

News

Aiken County brothers are two of the best anglers in the area

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
Many of us enjoy fishing as a hobby, but two Aiken County brothers are trying to make it a career. They're recently new to competitive fishing, but they're already making a big splash on the high school circuit.

Sports

Big finish for Woods with hopes of making cut at Memorial

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT
|
By Doug Ferguson
This was simply to stick around for the weekend at the Memorial. Woods missed a pair of 3-foot putts, took a double bogey from the fairway and was headed toward a weekend off at the course where he has won five times.

Sports

Personal, mental preparedness essential for sports return

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Now with athletes returning to their fields, it can be tricky to navigate the mental health side of it all.

Sports

Washington NFL team hires law firm to review culture

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Stephen Whyno
Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.

Sports

A-Rod, bidding for Mets, wants players to accept cap system

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT
|
By Ronald Blum
Alex Rodriguez called for baseball players accept the type of revenue-sharing system that is tied to a salary cap, sparking quick opposition from the union.