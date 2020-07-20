Freeman prayed ‘Please don’t take me’ during COVID-19 fight

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is grateful to be back with the team. He tested positive for the coronavirus at the start of summer camp.

He says he had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees early in his battle with the disease and prayed “Please don’t take me.”

Freeman says he has had nine consecutive days without symptoms, which also included body aches, chills and a temporary loss of his senses of taste and smell.

He says he lost only one pound and didn’t lose any strength but is “pushing the envelope” to be ready for the opener Friday.

