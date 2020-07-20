Falcons coach and GM could be on hot seat this season

The Atlanta Falcons will open an important training camp for coach Dan Quinn who saved his job as they won the final four games of a 7-9 season in 2019.

Among the key newcomers are running back Todd Gurley, outside linebacker Dante Fowler and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Quarterback Matt Ryan spent time with Gurley in California and also worked out with Hurst during the pandemic shutdown.

Gurley’s role must be determined as the Falcons learn if he will be limited by chronic knee problems or able to handle a true lead role.

