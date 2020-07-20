Drivers can expect overnight I-20 lane closures around state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The large-scale rebuild of the Georgia state line bridges and accompanying widening efforts continue this week on Interstate 20, meaning nightly lane closures.

This round of closures will take place nightly from tonight through next Monday night.

Drivers will see lane and shoulder closures needed to install temporary median drainage pipe in the following areas:

9 p.m. to 8 a.m.: Left lane or shoulder closures on I-20 eastbound from Georgia Mile Post 201 to Mile Post 201.5

8 p.m. to 8 a.m.: Left lane or shoulder closures on I-20 westbound from Georgia Mile Post 201.5 to Mile Post 201

All lane closures and work are weather-dependent and could be postponed.

