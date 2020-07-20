Advertisement

Drivers can expect overnight I-20 lane closures around state line

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The large-scale rebuild of the Georgia state line bridges and accompanying widening efforts continue this week on Interstate 20, meaning nightly lane closures.

This round of closures will take place nightly from tonight through next Monday night.

Drivers will see lane and shoulder closures needed to install temporary median drainage pipe in the following areas:

  • 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.: Left lane or shoulder closures on I-20 eastbound from Georgia Mile Post 201 to Mile Post 201.5
  • 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.: Left lane or shoulder closures on I-20 westbound from Georgia Mile Post 201.5 to Mile Post 201

All lane closures and work are weather-dependent and could be postponed.

MORE | Charges filed in deadly ATV in Columbia County

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Battle over Atlanta mask mandate goes before judge Tuesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A legal battle continues to brew between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Here's a drone's eye view of I-20 roadwork progress

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bridgework and Interstate 20 widening work continues at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. Here's a look at the progress.

News

Vice president to visit South Carolina on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will travel to South Carolina, where they will visit Columbia and Charleston.

News

Cooling center opens in Augusta during heat wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
As the heat index soars over 100 degrees this week, there’s a cooling center open in Augusta where residents can get out of the heat if their homes lack adequate cooling equipment.

Latest News

News

See how local seniors are celebrating their graduations

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here's a look at how drive-thru high school graduations got underway in Richmond County.

News

Learn about new education grants in South Carolina

Updated: 1 hours ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced a program funded through CARES Act money.

News

Here are the details on 2 fatal accidents in Columbia County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Separate accidents in Columbia County claimed the lives of two victims, both 20 years old.

News

Train fatally strikes 20-year-old Grovetown resident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 20-year-old from Grovetown died after he was struck by a train Saturday, according to authorities.

News

McMaster to use $32M in education relief funds for school-choice grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
This morning, Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new grant for low-income families that can be used to cover private school tuition.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.