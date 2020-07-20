Drive-thru graduations kick off today in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County high schools are holding drive-through graduation ceremonies today where students can pick up their diplomas at their schools, complete with a virtual ceremony.

The school district canceled in-person ceremonies last week.

Here are the schools holding celebrations today:

Cross Creek High from 9-11 a.m.

Davidson Fine Arts from 1-3 p.m.

Glenn Hills High School from 6-8 p.m.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the week:

Tuesday

Hephzibah High School from 9-11 a.m.

Laney High School from 1-3 p.m.

Josey High School from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday

A.R. Johnson Magnet School from 9-11 a.m.

Westside High School from 1-3 p.m.

Academy of Richmond County from 6-8 p.m.

Thursday

Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School from 9-11 a.m.

Performance Learning Center from 1-3 p.m.

Butler High School from 6-8 p.m.

