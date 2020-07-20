Drive-thru graduations kick off today in Richmond County
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County high schools are holding drive-through graduation ceremonies today where students can pick up their diplomas at their schools, complete with a virtual ceremony.
The school district canceled in-person ceremonies last week.
Here are the schools holding celebrations today:
- Cross Creek High from 9-11 a.m.
- Davidson Fine Arts from 1-3 p.m.
- Glenn Hills High School from 6-8 p.m.
Here’s the schedule for the rest of the week:
Tuesday
- Hephzibah High School from 9-11 a.m.
- Laney High School from 1-3 p.m.
- Josey High School from 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday
- A.R. Johnson Magnet School from 9-11 a.m.
- Westside High School from 1-3 p.m.
- Academy of Richmond County from 6-8 p.m.
Thursday
- Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School from 9-11 a.m.
- Performance Learning Center from 1-3 p.m.
- Butler High School from 6-8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.