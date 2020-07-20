Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Tim Strong WRDW
Tim Strong WRDW((Source: WRDW))
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is looking to be very HOT as well with the potential to reach 100° for the actual temperature with most locations seeing heat index values around 103° - 108°. There will be the chance for some pop-up showers later on in the afternoon, most of the shower activity looks to be in far northern sections of the viewing area. If the sea breeze can drift inland then there is the potential for isolated shower in our southern counties as well.

Heat Index Monday
Heat Index Monday(wrdw)

A cold front will move through later in the week but will not chance the risk for showers which still looks to be low (around 30%). It does, however, have to potential to move in some drier air and lower the heat index values. The warm temps above average are expected to continue, keep it here for updates.

As the heat index soars over 100 degrees this week, there's a cooling center open in Augusta where residents can get out of the heat if their homes lack adequate cooling equipment.

