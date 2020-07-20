Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scorching heat with the potential to reach 100° for the actual temperature with most locations seeing heat index values around 103° - 108°. There will be the chance for some pop-up showers later on in the afternoon, most of the shower activity looks to be in far northern sections of the viewing area. If the sea breeze can drift inland then there is the potential for isolated shower in our southern counties as well.

Lows each morning will remain consistent in the middle 70s under clear skies.

A cold front will move through later in the week but will not chance the risk for showers which still looks to be low (around 30%). It does, however, have to potential to move in some drier air and lower the heat index values. The warm temps above average are expected to continue, keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.