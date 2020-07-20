Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hot and humid conditions expected the rest of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. This week is looking better for some pop storms later in the day.

Feels like temperatures will be well over 100 the next few afternoons. (WRDW)

We are expecting to stay dry overnight with just a few passing clouds. Lows will stay muggy in the mid to low 70s by early Tuesday.

Tuesday is going to be blazing hot again with highs in the upper 90s and feels like temperatures over 105°. Isolated storms are expected to develop along a low level trough in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but storms that form will be capable of producing heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Storms will be forming under a weak upper level ridge, which should keep storm activity from being too widespread. Winds will be out of the south most of the day between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday is looking similar to Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values up to 105°. Isolated storms are expected to develop along a low level trough in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but storms that form will be capable of producing heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Winds will be out of the south most of the day between 5-10 mph.

The weak upper level ridge is expected to break down even more by Thursday an increase storm coverage slightly in the afternoon. Isolated to scattered coverage of storms expected Thursday and through the weekend. Highs will be staying closer to seasonal norms in the mid 90s most afternoons later this week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.