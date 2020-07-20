Local testing offered as South Carolina surpasses July goal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced a couple of pop-up coronavirus testing clinics this week in the CSRA.

Here’s the schedule:

Edgefield County: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Canaan Baptist, 2451 Edgefield Road in Trenton.

Aiken County: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Park, 651 Old Airport Road in Aiken.

Additional clinics are planned in neighboring counties. For the full list, visit https://scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-mobile-pop-clinics.

View up-to-date COVID-19 curves for local counties with the News 12 COVID-19 tracker. Use the drop-down list to choose the county you want to see.

Meanwhile, South Carolina has exceeded its monthly COVID-19 testing goal for the month of July by performing 143,336 tests from July 1-16, surpassing the target of 140,000 tests.

To date, DHEC and partners have held 503 free testing events across the state since May, and a total of 638,194 tests have been performed in South Carolina. There are currently 89 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly, and there are 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Mobile testing clinics are updated daily at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics and permanent testing locations are available at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

