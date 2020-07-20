Cooling center opens in Augusta during heat wave

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the heat index soars over 100 degrees this week, there’s a cooling center open in Augusta where residents can get out of the heat if their homes lack adequate cooling equipment.

A cooling shelter at May Park, 622 Fourth St., will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This comes despite the temporary closure of other community centers and park and recreation buildings in the city.

Meanwhile, Columbia County does not have any facilities open at this time to serve as cooling centers, officials said.

