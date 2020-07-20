Columbia County juniors and seniors celebrate prom in the park

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some consider prom the peak of high school. For some students the event didn’t happen like it was supposed to.

“It was disappointing because we didn’t know if we were gonna be able to do something or have the opportunity to. But luckily we were able to get together and have some fun before everyone left,” said Penn Knispel, newly graduated senior from Greenbrier High School.

Behind the gates of Evans Towne Center Park, there were bouncy houses, food trucks, a DJ, and a dance floor.

News 12 was asked to leave the event, so we talked to people outside about what it was like.

“We went in because, honestly, we heard about free food but then it was actually a lot of fun,” said Cole Anderson, also a former Greenbrier student.

Columbia County put together the even for juniors and seniors across the school system, with hopes to give them a night they wouldn’t forget.

The event even included voting for prom court, but instead of a regular ballot, attendees got to vote through the app TikTok.

“I thought it was really interesting, because it involves everybody, and you can really pick who you wanna pick,” said Makayla Mappin, another prom goer.

About 950 people RSVPed for the event, bringing major concern as COVID-19 cases rise in Georgia.

“The amount of people that are in there at one time is pretty low, because people are trickling in and trickling out, so it’s not like a big concentration,” said Anderson.

Before students entered, their temperatures were checked and they had to fill out a questionnaire about symptoms. They were also supposed to wipe their seats before riding the Ferris wheel.

Masks were not required, but encouraged.

And while prom during a pandemic wasn’t what they expected, they say it was a night they won’t forget.

