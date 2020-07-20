Advertisement

Columbia County juniors and seniors celebrate prom in the park

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some consider prom the peak of high school. For some students the event didn’t happen like it was supposed to.

“It was disappointing because we didn’t know if we were gonna be able to do something or have the opportunity to. But luckily we were able to get together and have some fun before everyone left,” said Penn Knispel, newly graduated senior from Greenbrier High School.

Behind the gates of Evans Towne Center Park, there were bouncy houses, food trucks, a DJ, and a dance floor.

News 12 was asked to leave the event, so we talked to people outside about what it was like.

“We went in because, honestly, we heard about free food but then it was actually a lot of fun,” said Cole Anderson, also a former Greenbrier student.

Columbia County put together the even for juniors and seniors across the school system, with hopes to give them a night they wouldn’t forget.

The event even included voting for prom court, but instead of a regular ballot, attendees got to vote through the app TikTok.

“I thought it was really interesting, because it involves everybody, and you can really pick who you wanna pick,” said Makayla Mappin, another prom goer.

About 950 people RSVPed for the event, bringing major concern as COVID-19 cases rise in Georgia.

“The amount of people that are in there at one time is pretty low, because people are trickling in and trickling out, so it’s not like a big concentration,” said Anderson.

Before students entered, their temperatures were checked and they had to fill out a questionnaire about symptoms. They were also supposed to wipe their seats before riding the Ferris wheel.

Masks were not required, but encouraged.

And while prom during a pandemic wasn’t what they expected, they say it was a night they won’t forget.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two injured after small aircraft accident in Blythe

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an ultralight aircraft accident at a small airfield called the Pea Patch Aerodrome in Blythe.

News

Sunday Evening Weather Update

Updated: 7 hours ago
After another warm afternoon with temps in the upper 90s we'll see partly to mostly clear conditions tonight with temps dropping to the mid 70s by tomorrow morning.

Breaking News

Standoff on Cherokee Street SE in Aiken

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
The City of Aiken Public Safety Department confirms they are on the scene of a standoff on Cherokee Street SE in Aiken.

News

Staff member at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
A Golden Harvest staff member at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from the organization.

Latest News

News

Augusta Recreation and Parks facilities, community centers closed temporarily

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
The Augusta Recreation and Parks department announced the closure of three community centers and its administrative office temporarily.

News

RSCO investigating suspicious death at Lake Olmstead

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a suspicious death at Lake Olmstead.

News

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an incident in Orangeburg County Saturday night.

News

Scene cleared after pedestrian was struck near South Belair Road

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Laura Pugliese
According to Columbia County dispatch, deputies are working an accident with injuries where a pedestrian has been struck near the Sprint Gas Station on the 400 block of South Belair Road.

News

“America lost a civil rights icon.” American leaders remember John Lewis.

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
Rep. John Lewis passed away Friday after battling pancreatic cancer for months.

News

Giving back one lemonade at a time

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT