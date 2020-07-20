Advertisement

Civil rights legend John Lewis remembered as ‘a fighter with a tenacious spirit'

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memorials and tributes poured in over the weekend for Georgia Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, dying at age 80.

In New York last night, city officials, community leaders and advocates held a vigil to honor his life, while a memorial for him continues to grow around a mural depicting him in Atlanta.

And in Alabama, a petition to rename an iconic Selma bridge for him now has more than 400,000 signatures.

Lewis marched across Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 on what’s now known as “bloody Sunday.”

In the nation’s capital, flags have been lowered to half-staff at the White House and other federal buildings

And people in the community say although Lewis may be gone, they hope his messages and positive energy continue to live throughout our area.

"He was a fighter with a tenacious spirit, but he was also gracious and kind-hearted," said his youngest brother, Henry Grant Lewis.

"While we grieve the loss of this legend, we are blessed to know that he touched so many people on every corner of the globe."

In Augusta, historian Corey Rogers of the Lucy Craft Laney Museum said:

“It’s rare that we get someone who has one foot in one world and one foot in the other. So he was an activist to his core, but he was also a public servant that took his knowledge of activism and translated it into policy.”

His family members thanked the public for the outpouring support and prayers they’ve received, but haven’t mentioned any plans yet for funeral arrangements.

What’s ahead?

This afternoon, the state Democratic Party plans to name a nominee for his spot on the November ballot. He served Georgia’s 5th Congressional district since he was elected to Congress in 1986.

In accordance with state law, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has set in motion that process.

Because Lewis had already won his party’s nomination for the general election, state law calls for the state executive committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia to appoint a replacement nominee. The party has until 4:30 p.m. today to inform Raffensperger’s office on whether it intends to do so.

Gov. Brian Kemp will call a special election to fill the remainder of Lewis’ current term, which ends in early January.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Battle over Atlanta mask mandate goes before judge Tuesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A legal battle continues to brew between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Drivers can expect overnight I-20 lane closures around state line

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The large-scale rebuild of the Georgia state line bridges and accompanying widening efforts continue this week on Interstate 20, meaning nightly lane closures.

News

Here's a drone's eye view of I-20 roadwork progress

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bridgework and Interstate 20 widening work continues at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. Here's a look at the progress.

News

Vice president to visit South Carolina on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will travel to South Carolina, where they will visit Columbia and Charleston.

News

Cooling center opens in Augusta during heat wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
As the heat index soars over 100 degrees this week, there’s a cooling center open in Augusta where residents can get out of the heat if their homes lack adequate cooling equipment.

Latest News

News

See how local seniors are celebrating their graduations

Updated: 1 hours ago
Here's a look at how drive-thru high school graduations got underway in Richmond County.

News

Learn about new education grants in South Carolina

Updated: 1 hours ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced a program funded through CARES Act money.

News

Here are the details on 2 fatal accidents in Columbia County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Separate accidents in Columbia County claimed the lives of two victims, both 20 years old.

News

Train fatally strikes 20-year-old Grovetown resident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A 20-year-old from Grovetown died after he was struck by a train Saturday, according to authorities.

News

McMaster to use $32M in education relief funds for school-choice grants

Updated: 3 hours ago
This morning, Gov. Henry McMaster announced a new grant for low-income families that can be used to cover private school tuition.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.