Both airlines that serve Augusta are making some changes

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Changes are coming for fliers of the two major carriers at Augusta Regional Airport.

Delta

Starting today, Delta says it will be enforcing its mask requirement more strictly.

The airline says people who can't cover their faces for medical reasons should consider staying home.

If they do want to fly, Delta will require those passengers to complete a phone health screening first.

Delta will use the results to determine whether someone can board its planes without a mask.

American

American Airlines is rolling out a new touchless check-in experience.

Customers who want to check baggage can indicate how many bags they have on the airline’s app or website.

When they arrive at the check-in kiosk, they can scan their boarding pass on their phone or one that they printed out.

The kiosk will then print the bag tags, all without the flyer having to touch it.

The new tech will be in place at more than 230 airports in an effort to keep things cleaner.

