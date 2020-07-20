Canada won’t let Blue Jays play in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government has turned down the Blue Jays’ request for an exemption to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic. The team was informed of the decision Saturday in a phone call.

Major League Baseball asked for an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must self-isolate for 14 days.

The Blue Jays’ alternate site for home games is the team’s training facility in Florida, one of the states hardest-hit by the virus.

