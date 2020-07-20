Aiken Regional names new chief operating officer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced the appointment of Michael Hall as chief operating officer, effective today.

Hall is responsible for driving growth among service lines, including leading the development of the hospital’s freestanding emergency department in North Augusta, and cultivating relationships with community leaders and businesses.

Hall comes from Texoma Medical Center, an acute-care facility in Denison, Texas, where he served as associate administrator.

Hall has 10 years of experience in health care leadership. He earned both his Master of Health Administration and Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and his Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Brigham Young University.

