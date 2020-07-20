‘A true genuine superhero’ Remembering Congressman John Lewis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rep. John Lewis has left a major legacy on social movements in Georgia. The activist turned politician represented the peach state in congress for more than 30 years.

Now, local black lives matter protestors are using the legacy left behind by Lewis and others to help spread their message.

“He was a true genuine superhero in every sense of the word,” Corey Rogers of the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History, said.

Lewis got involved in civil rights activism as a teenager. He’d get into what he called ‘good trouble,’ leading marches and sit-ins alongside people like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“John Lewis and others of his generation laid down a perfect blueprint for this generation to affect that ‘good trouble’,” Rogers said.

But many from that generation are no longer here. Lewis became the third major civil rights activist to pass away this year, along with C. T. Vivian and Joseph Lowery.

“As the older civil rights generation dies out, there are new leaders that are coming about,” Rogers said. “In the next 10 to 15 years, we’re going to see the next Lewis, Vivian and Lowery making a name for themselves and blazing their own path.”

That's what protest groups like Blacc are doing today, making sure their voices are heard not only on the streets, but at the polls

“The only way you can affect real change is through politics,” Silas Battle of Blacc said.

“We elect these politicians to represent us. The second that they stop representing us in the way that we need and stop giving us what we need in order to succeed, that’s when it’s our responsibility to take action,” Arelis Segura of Blacc said.

Action similar to the Civil Rights Movement 60 years ago, as they carry on the legacy left by Lewis and others, while also creating their own.

“This has become a way of life for a lot of us, so as far as dying down, it’s not going to ever die down,” Battle said. “We’re creating things that are going to be here after we’re passed.”

