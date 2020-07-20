2 sought for questioning about July 4 arson case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are seeking two people for questioning in connection with a case of suspected arson.

The incident occurred July 4 in the 1800 block of Haverhill Court in Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they are seeking Christopher Joseph Guy and Elizabeth Ann Jordan for questioning.

Guy is described as 37 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Jordan is described as 36 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 159 pounds.

Authorities also released photos of the two.

Anyone with information on the locations of them is asked to contact Investigator Terry Bale or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1454 or 706-821-1020.

