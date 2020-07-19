Two injured after small aircraft accident in Blythe

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an ultralight aircraft accident at a small airfield called the Pea Patch Aerodrome in Blythe.

According to deputies, they say it happened on the 4500 block of Boulineau Road. They say there were two people on board.

They say the small ultralight aircraft, which is a slow-flying airplane mostly stimulated by hang gliding, crashed while attempting to land.

Richmond County deputies say both people on board were taken to AUMC with non-life threatening injuries.

