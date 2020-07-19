AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a four hour long standoff on Cherokee Street SE in Aiken, officers say the suspect peacefully surrendered.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety says it happened on the 200 block of Cherokee Street SE. They say around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault involving a firearm.

According to officers, they were unable to make contact with the male subject who was inside his house and believed to be armed. They say for several hours, officers attempted to make contact with the subject.

At approximately 8:30 PM, the subject, identified as 56-year-old Donald Craig Jackson of Aiken, SC, peacefully surrender to law enforcement on scene.

Officers say Jackson was placed under arrest for discharging a firearm in the city limits. They say the aggravated assault is still under investigation. They also say Jackson’s spouse surrendered to officers on scene and was released.

Aiken Department of Public Safety was assisted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) during the incident.

