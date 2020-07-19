Advertisement

Standoff on Cherokee Street SE in Aiken

The City of Aiken Public Safety Department confirms they are on the scene of a standoff on Cherokee Street SE in Aiken.
The City of Aiken Public Safety Department confirms they are on the scene of a standoff on Cherokee Street SE in Aiken.(MGN)
By Laura Pugliese
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a four hour long standoff on Cherokee Street SE in Aiken, officers say the suspect peacefully surrendered.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety says it happened on the 200 block of Cherokee Street SE. They say around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault involving a firearm.

According to officers, they were unable to make contact with the male subject who was inside his house and believed to be armed. They say for several hours, officers attempted to make contact with the subject.

At approximately 8:30 PM, the subject, identified as 56-year-old Donald Craig Jackson of Aiken, SC, peacefully surrender to law enforcement on scene.

Officers say Jackson was placed under arrest for discharging a firearm in the city limits. They say the aggravated assault is still under investigation. They also say Jackson’s spouse surrendered to officers on scene and was released.

Aiken Department of Public Safety was assisted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) during the incident.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Columbia County juniors and seniors celebrate prom in the park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Some consider prom the peak of high school. For some students, the event didn’t happen like it was supposed to.

News

Two injured after small aircraft accident in Blythe

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an ultralight aircraft accident at a small airfield called the Pea Patch Aerodrome in Blythe.

News

Sunday Evening Weather Update

Updated: 7 hours ago
After another warm afternoon with temps in the upper 90s we'll see partly to mostly clear conditions tonight with temps dropping to the mid 70s by tomorrow morning.

News

Staff member at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
A Golden Harvest staff member at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from the organization.

Latest News

News

Augusta Recreation and Parks facilities, community centers closed temporarily

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
The Augusta Recreation and Parks department announced the closure of three community centers and its administrative office temporarily.

News

RSCO investigating suspicious death at Lake Olmstead

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Laura Pugliese
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a suspicious death at Lake Olmstead.

News

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an incident in Orangeburg County Saturday night.

News

Scene cleared after pedestrian was struck near South Belair Road

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT
|
By Laura Pugliese
According to Columbia County dispatch, deputies are working an accident with injuries where a pedestrian has been struck near the Sprint Gas Station on the 400 block of South Belair Road.

News

“America lost a civil rights icon.” American leaders remember John Lewis.

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
|
By Nick Proto
Rep. John Lewis passed away Friday after battling pancreatic cancer for months.

News

Giving back one lemonade at a time

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT