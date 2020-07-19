Advertisement

Staff member at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen tests positive for COVID-19

By Laura Pugliese
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Golden Harvest staff member at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a press release from the organization.

A representative for Golden Harvest says they learned about the positive test result on July 18th. They say out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the staff, volunteers and guests, The Master’s Table physical facility will be closed until further notice, but meals will continue to be provided.

They say they have contracted a professional sanitation company to clean and sanitize The Master’s Table. They started work at the facility Sunday afternoon under the supervision of the Food Bank’s director of operations. Sunday’s lunch meal was prepared off-site and distributed curbside by Golden Harvest staff and volunteers who had not been in contact with the affected staff member.

Golden Harvest says all staff at The Master’s Table will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for the next 14 days to monitor for symptoms of the virus. They say other individuals who may have been in close contact with this staff member have been informed. This is the only confirmed case at the Food Bank.

In a press release from the organization, they stated: “Our first priority is always the health and safety of our Master’s Table staff, guests and volunteers, but it’s also important that those who rely on the soup kitchen for food continue to receive this vital assistance,” said Golden Harvest’s Executive Director Amy Breitmann. “Our mission is Feeding Lives Together and despite the challenges of this pandemic, we will continue to carry it out.”

While The Master’s Table is closed for cleaning, Golden Harvest says they are working with their community partner network to ensure that meals continue to be provided every day. Monday’s meal will be prepared by staff and the Georgia National Guard and again distributed outside The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen, 702 Fenwick St.

“We’ve had to change what feeding the hungry looks like again,” Breitmann said. “But that’s not what matters; what matters is that there won’t be a day when food isn’t served to those who count on it – and on us.”

Golden Harvest says their offices and warehouses will remain open and operational, and they will continue their health safety measures which include sanitizing common work areas, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

