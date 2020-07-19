SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an incident in Orangeburg County Saturday night.

Officials say a state trooper pulled over Brandon Skyy Miller, 36, on U.S. 176 around 8:17. They say Miller initially stopped, but sped off once the trooper got out of his car.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety then says after a short chase, Miller went into a neighbor’s yard where he crashed the car. They say he then got out with a gun. That’s when they say the trooper started firing his own gun, hitting Miller.

Miller was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SC Highway Patrol has charged him with Driving Under the Influence Second Offense, Driving Under Suspension Third Offense, and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light and Siren. Any further charges would be brought by SLED. Miller was transported to Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center.

The trooper was not injured in the incident.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave while SLED investigates, which is standard agency protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

