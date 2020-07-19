RSCO investigating suspicious death at Lake Olmstead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at Lake Olmstead.

Investigators say a kayaker found a black male dead in the middle of the lake earlier today.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the body has been identified as 27-year-old Elzabad Ferguson III of Chattanooga, Tn.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab.

