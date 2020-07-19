RSCO investigating suspicious death at Lake Olmstead
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death at Lake Olmstead.
Investigators say a kayaker found a black male dead in the middle of the lake earlier today.
According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the body has been identified as 27-year-old Elzabad Ferguson III of Chattanooga, Tn.
An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab.
