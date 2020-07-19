Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The upper level ridge that has dominated our weather pattern this past week will begin to weaken today allowing storm chances to increase as a surface trough develops. Storm coverage is expected to be isolated to scattered and mainly in the afternoon hours with similar conditions as Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with Heat Index values reaching the triple digits once again.

Heat Index Model @ 2 PM today. Heat Index Values will be in the triple digits by 11 AM and could reach as high as 105°-106° across portions of the CSRA. (WRDW)

The upper level ridge will begin to move offshore by early next week, which means our storm chances will increase even more heading into Monday and Tuesday. Most storms will be driven by daytime heating from the sun and pass through during the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s both days. The rest of this upcoming work week is looking hot with above average highs and isolated storm chances most afternoons as we return to a more summer-like weather pattern. Lows will continue to be in the low to mid 70s each morning. Keep it here for updates.

