Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today we saw temperatures reach 98° at Bush Field and upper 90s in many other locations as well. The humidity has stayed in place allowing the heat index to be at or above 100°, a few locations saw values above 110°. We ended up staying mostly dry today and that will likely continue through the night, there is however, the potential for some isolated showers between 6pm - 8pm but again most will not see the rain. As we continue through the night we’ll see partly cloudy conditions with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 70s by tomorrow morning.

Another Warm Day
Another Warm Day(wrdw)

Monday is looking to be very HOT as well with the potential to reach 100° for the actual temperature with most locations seeing heat index values around 103° - 108°. There will be the chance for some pop-up showers later on in the afternoon, most of the shower activity looks to be in far northern sections of the viewing area. If the sea breeze can drift inland then there is the potential for isolated shower in our southern counties as well.

Heat Index Monday
Heat Index Monday(wrdw)

A cold front will move through later in the week but will not chance the risk for showers which still looks to be low (around 30%). It does, however, have to potential to move in some drier air and lower the heat index values. The warm temps above average are expected to continue, keep it here for updates.

