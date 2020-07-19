Augusta Recreation and Parks facilities, community centers closed temporarily

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Recreation and Parks department announced the closure of all community centers and facilities temporarily.

The announcement came in a Facebook post on Sunday. They say public parks will remain open at this time.

It is not known when the facilities will re-open. It’s also not clear if the closure is related to the coronavirus, but the department did state #stopthespread in the announcement.

