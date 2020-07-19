Advertisement

13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Police say 13 people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson says none of the people who were shot early Sunday have wounds that are considered life-threatening.

Officers responded to the area before 5 a.m. after receiving a report about multiple people being shot.

They found a gathering of about 200 people. Two people with serious wounds were taken to a hospital. Eleven others made their own way to hospitals.

Dotson told the Peoria Journal Star that police don’t have any suspects yet but that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

