Road closures set in Columbia County for ‘Prom in the Park’

Columbia County wishes to inform the driving public of two temporary road closures in the Evans Towne Center area for Prom in the Park Event.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County wants to inform the public of two temporary road closures in the Evans Towne Center area for Prom in the Park Event.

Antebellum Way and Evans Town Center Boulevard, from Ronald Reagan Drive to Antebellum Way will be closed to all traffic, beginning at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 and will remain closed until midnight.

The purpose for closing the roadway is to reduce pedestrian/vehicle conflicts for the Event. Pedestrian traffic is expected to be extremely high in that area, as well as the areas surrounding Evans Towne Center Park.

When driving in this area please pay attention to your surroundings at all times, obey all traffic control devices unless instructed by Law Enforcement to do otherwise, and stay alert for pedestrians, especially children, darting out into the roadway unexpectedly.

Pedestrians are asked to cross at marked mid-block pedestrian crosswalks and/or intersections with marked pedestrian crossings unless instructed differently by Law Enforcement.

