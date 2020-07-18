Advertisement

Scene cleared after pedestrian was struck near South Belair Road

Columbia County deputies are on the scene of an accident with injuries where a pedestrian was struck.
Columbia County deputies are on the scene of an accident with injuries where a pedestrian was struck.(MGN)
By Laura Pugliese
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to Columbia County dispatch, the scene is now cleared after an accident with injuries on South Belair Road where a pedestrian was struck. Dispatch says it happened at the Sprint Gas Station on the 400 block of South Belair Road.

Columbia County dispatch says the call came in at 7:06 p.m. There is no word on the extend of the injuries or how many people were involved in the accident. We are working to learn more. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting after an incident in Orangeburg County Saturday night.

News

“America lost a civil rights icon.” American leaders remember John Lewis.

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Rep. John Lewis passed away Friday after battling pancreatic cancer for months.

News

Giving back one lemonade at a time

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT

News

Impact of COVID-19 on veterans

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT

Latest News

News

Enforcing masks on both sides of the river

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT

News

Prom in the park for Columbia County high schoolers

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT

News

Fishing for your dream

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT

News

COVID-19 doesn’t stop a prom for Columbia County students

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
One thing Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called for today is for young people to follow guidelines. This plea comes as crews were setting up for prom in Evans Towne Center Park.

News

Lung damage just a part of COVID-19 aftermath, CSRA patient says

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT

News

AU Health opens new testing site as cases rise

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT