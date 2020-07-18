Scene cleared after pedestrian was struck near South Belair Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to Columbia County dispatch, the scene is now cleared after an accident with injuries on South Belair Road where a pedestrian was struck. Dispatch says it happened at the Sprint Gas Station on the 400 block of South Belair Road.

Columbia County dispatch says the call came in at 7:06 p.m. There is no word on the extend of the injuries or how many people were involved in the accident. We are working to learn more. This is a developing story.

