Advertisement

Federal court restores DACA after Supreme Court ruling

In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.
In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal court in Maryland on Friday ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program must be restored fully, meaning it must open up to new applicants for the first time in three years.

The program allows immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children but who lack legal status to legally work and protects them from deportation.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump didn’t properly end the program in 2017. Immigration attorneys argued that meant the Trump administration had to start accepting new applications, but it doesn’t appear to have done so yet. Trump can still end the program.

Roughly 650,000 people are enrolled in DACA, but only those who were already in the program when it ended have been able to renew.

The Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, estimates an additional 66,000 young immigrants now meet the minimum age requirement of 15 years to apply for DACA and would be eligible under the restored program.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it is reviewing the ruling.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Protesters hit with gas as locals demand feds leave Portland

Updated: moments ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported this week that some agents had been driving around in unmarked vans and snatching protesters from streets not near federal property.

National

Camouflaged authorities arrest protesters in Portland

Updated: moments ago
|
The US attorney for the Oregon district has requested an investigation into the federal authorities who are arresting protesters without identification badges.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

National

Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

National

Rep. Terri Sewell remembers John Lewis

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

No end in sight, Congress confronts new virus crisis rescue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
With COVID-19 cases hitting alarming new highs and the death roll rising, the pandemic's devastating cycle is happening all over again, leaving Congress little choice but to engineer another costly rescue.

National

Fire at French cathedral in Nantes destroys famed organ

Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday’s fire broke the main stained glass windows between the two towers of the 15th-century cathedral, and destroyed the organ.

National

RAW: Fire breaks out at historic French cathedral

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
An arson investigation has being launched into a fire that broke out in a cathedral in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday.

News

“America lost a civil rights icon.” American leaders remember John Lewis.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
Rep. John Lewis passed away Friday after battling pancreatic cancer for months.

National

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CALVIN WOODWARD and DESIREE SEALS
John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. He was 80.