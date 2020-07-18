Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be slight chance to see a stray storm Saturday afternoon, but most of the day should be dry for the CSRA. High temperatures will remain within a few degrees of average in the mid 90s with Heat Index Values in the low 100s. Winds will be light and out of the south at about 3-5 mph.

Temperatures will feel like 101 degrees by 12 PM with heat index values remaining in the triple digits all the way through 8 PM this evening. (WRDW)

Our upper level ridge will begin to weaken by Sunday and storm chances will continue to increase. Storm coverage is expected to be isolated to scattered and mainly in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 90s once again.

The upper level ridge will begin to move offshore by early next week, which means our storm chances will increase even more Monday and Tuesday. Most storms will be driven by daytime heating from the sun and pass through during the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to remain near normal in the mid 90s through most of next week. Lows will continue to be in the mid to low 70s each morning.

Most of this upcoming work week is looking hot with above average highs and isolated storm chances most afternoons as we return to a more summer-like weather pattern.

