Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today we saw temperatures in the upper 90s in may locations with the heat index at or above 100°. Most of us did stay dry with a couple of showers in northern sections of the CSRA. As we go through the night tonight the showers will end and we’ll see partly cloudy conditions with temperatures dropping into the low 70s.

Bush Field vs Daniel Field (wrdw)

The upper level ridge will begin to weaken by tomorrow and storm chances will continue to increase as a surface trough develops. Storm coverage is expected to be isolated to scattered and mainly in the afternoon hours with similar conditions as today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s once again.

The upper level ridge will begin to move offshore by early next week, which means our storm chances will increase even more Monday and Tuesday. Most storms will be driven by daytime heating from the sun and pass through during the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to remain near normal in the mid 90s through most of next week. Lows will continue to be in the mid to low 70s each morning.

Most of this upcoming work week is looking hot with above average highs and isolated storm chances most afternoons as we return to a more summer-like weather pattern. Keep it here for updates

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.