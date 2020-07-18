“America lost a civil rights icon.” American leaders remember John Lewis.

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - Rep. John Lewis passed away Friday after battling pancreatic cancer for months.

“America lost a civil rights icon and great Georgian,” said Rep. Rick Allen (R-GA) in a statement Saturday morning. “Congressman John Lewis dedicated his life to fighting injustice and cared deeply about making the world a better place -- and he certainly did that. Robin and I pray that his family finds peace during this difficult time, knowing his impact has forever shaped our nation.”

Lewis was a civil rights activist who advocated for nonviolent protesting alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Lewis was the last surviving speaker from the March on Washington in 1963.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called him, “one of the greatest heroes of American history.”

Lewis was born in Troy, Alabama in 1940. He grew up on his family’s farm, and had hopes of one day being a minister.

He began organizing sit-ins when he was in college at the American Baptist Theological Seminary and Frisk University in Nashville. He volunteered as a freedom Rider, enduring beatings and arrests while traveling around the South to challenge segregation.

“He loved this country so much that he risked his life and its blood so that it might live up to its promise,” said President Barack Obama. “Early on, he embraced the principles of nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience as the means to bring about real change in this country.”

In 1963, Lewis was named one of the Big Six civil rights activists. He was the youngest of the six by more than a decade.

Lewis turned to politics in 1981, when he was elected to the Atlanta City Council. He became a congressman in 1986, and spent much of his career in the minority. When Democrats won control of the House in 2006, Lewis became his party’s senior deputy whip, a behind-the-scenes leadership post in which he helped keep the party unified.

In 2011, President Barack Obama honored Lewis with a Medal of Freedom.

Lewis said he’d been arrested 40 times in the 1960s, five more as a congressman.

In December of 2019, Lewis announced he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

